Meet the babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

These young family had a very fortunate “Twosday.”

A select group of newborns born at 2:22 have the doubly fortunate birthday of 2/22/22.

The date, a five-digit palindrome, is thought to be especially auspicious for fresh beginnings. That’s especially true for Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez, who was born on Long Island’s Catholic Health Mercy Hospital at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22.

Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas stated their baby boy’s good fortune was due to being in the right place at the right time, according to a hospital official.

Aberli Spear, baby Judah’s mother, is a cancer survivor, therefore her parents are rejoicing for a much bigger cause. Spear was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 and was unsure if she would be able to conceive.

“We prayed to have children,” she told Fox 5. And, sure enough, they had their “miracle baby.”

“That’s why we chose the name Judah,” she explained, “because it signifies praise – just praising God for delivering us our heart’s wishes.”

Other newborns in the unique “Twosday” club include Simon Thomas, who was born at TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 2:22 p.m., according to NBC affiliate WLWT5.

Simon was likewise born in the hospital’s room #2, as fate would have it.

And on Tuesday, at 2:22 a.m., baby Coleson joined his parents on the other side of the world in Florence, Alabama.

The young families were not the only ones that celebrated the special day. A record number of couples are anticipated to tie the wedding in Las Vegas, ensuring that they never forget their anniversary.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the current record for the most weddings performed in a single day was set on July 7, 2007, or 7/7/07, when 4,492 couples were married in Clark County, Nevada.

“I believe a lot of couples like it because of the symbolism of the twos — the balance, and it’s a couple,” said the county clerk. “This is a very special day for them.”