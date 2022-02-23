Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meet the babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:01 pm
2/22/22

Meet the babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

These young family had a very fortunate “Twosday.”

A select group of newborns born at 2:22 have the doubly fortunate birthday of 2/22/22.

The date, a five-digit palindrome, is thought to be especially auspicious for fresh beginnings. That’s especially true for Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez, who was born on Long Island’s Catholic Health Mercy Hospital at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22.

Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas stated their baby boy’s good fortune was due to being in the right place at the right time, according to a hospital official.

At 9:20 and 9:22 a.m., the mother’s second set of twins arrived at the hospital.

“New beginnings begin today,” Doreen Fairweather, the mother, stated in a video provided by the spokesman.

Logan shares a special birthday with Judah, who was born earlier today at 2:22 a.m. at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina.

Aberli Spear, baby Judah’s mother, is a cancer survivor, therefore her parents are rejoicing for a much bigger cause.

At 9:20 and 9:22 a.m., the mother’s second set of twins arrived at the hospital.

“New beginnings begin today,” Doreen Fairweather, the mother, stated in a video provided by the spokesman.

Logan shares a special birthday with Judah, who was born earlier today at 2:22 a.m. at Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina.

Aberli Spear, baby Judah’s mother, is a cancer survivor, therefore her parents are rejoicing for a much bigger cause. Spear was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 and was unsure if she would be able to conceive.

“We prayed to have children,” she told Fox 5. And, sure enough, they had their “miracle baby.”

“That’s why we chose the name Judah,” she explained, “because it signifies praise – just praising God for delivering us our heart’s wishes.”

Other newborns in the unique “Twosday” club include Simon Thomas, who was born at TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 2:22 p.m., according to NBC affiliate WLWT5.

Simon was likewise born in the hospital’s room #2, as fate would have it.

And on Tuesday, at 2:22 a.m., baby Coleson joined his parents on the other side of the world in Florence, Alabama.

The young families were not the only ones that celebrated the special day. A record number of couples are anticipated to tie the wedding in Las Vegas, ensuring that they never forget their anniversary.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the current record for the most weddings performed in a single day was set on July 7, 2007, or 7/7/07, when 4,492 couples were married in Clark County, Nevada.

“I believe a lot of couples like it because of the symbolism of the twos — the balance, and it’s a couple,” said the county clerk. “This is a very special day for them.”

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Photos: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look in a fusion white lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh has been putting her best foot forward in terms...
2 hours ago
Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress

Singer Aima Baig is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest...
3 hours ago
Incredible responses: Streaming platform asked to summarize movie plots in five words

Desis are now amusing themselves with a creative game in which they...
3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 3 brides who nailed the wedding dress

The goal of a bridal trousseau is to dazzle the audience. Making...
3 hours ago
Breathing Disordered Man Discovers a Tooth Growing Inside His Nose

When a man who had been suffering from respiratory issues for numerous...
3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan joins Madhuri Dixit for a 'special' collaboration

Varun Dhawan, the actor, has kept his admirers guessing with his recent...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Aaron Rodgers apologizes to Shailene Woodley
1 min ago
Aaron Rodgers apologizes to Shailene Woodley

American professional gridiron football quarterback Aaron Rodgers apologized to fiance Shailene Woodley...
California lady
9 mins ago
A California lady was incarcerated for 13 days after being mistaken for someone else: a lawsuit

According to a federal lawsuit, a California woman spent 13 days in...
Pakistani visual artist Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA
24 mins ago
Pakistani visual artist Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

Laraib Atta, a visual artist and the daughter of famed musician Attaullah...
Alia Bhatt
24 mins ago
Alia Bhatt opens up about her marriage rumors

In response to rumors about her approaching wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600