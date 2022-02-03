Mum was disappointed to receive £1 hand soap instead of the new iPhone 13 Max Pro she paid £1,500 for.

A mother was taken aback when her delivery guy arrived with a £1 bottle of hand soap instead of her £1500 new iPhone 13 max pro.

Khaoula Lafhaily, 32, purchased the device from Sky Mobile, who diligently delivered it via postal service.

DPD was meant to deliver it the next day, but she claims the driver texted her to say he was’stuck in traffic.’

Two days later, a man sent a delivery, but when she opened it, it contained merely a refill bottle of blue hand soap wrapped in plastic.

The mother of one paid £150 up advance and agreed to a 36-month contract for £1,521.

Khaoula from north London called Sky Mobile and claims they promptly initiated an investigation – but she’s still without a phone or answers after more than a week.

“We observed the motorist pull up to our house, take a photo from outside, and then drive away.”

“However, the driver told us that he arrived to the door, knocked, and no one answered, so he would come the next day, but we were watching through the window – it was a complete lie!”

“On Thursday, a different delivery man arrived; my husband went down to fetch the item at 8.50am, which we opened around lunchtime because I was sleeping – and it was a bottle of hand soap.”

“Can you believe it? I was completely taken aback and desperately needed the phone. It’s unquestionably stolen – it’s dreadful.”