Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:54 pm
Nagaland State Lottery result Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 24 feb 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result
Nagaland Lottery result held today on 24 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List LIVE: Here you can check the Latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result, Nagaland Lottery Thursday, February 24, 2022, Nagaland State Lottery result, Nagaland Lottery Today.

Nagaland State Lottery result 

Live Lottery Sambad Today 24 Feb 2022 Result
Board Name Sikkim State Lottery Sambad & Nagaland Lottery Sambad
Draw Name Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night
First Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000
Result date 24 Feb 2022
Result Time 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM

