Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:54 pm
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 28 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 26 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List LIVE: Here you can check the Latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result, Nagaland Lottery Thursday, February 28, 2022, Nagaland State Lottery result, Nagaland Lottery Today.

Nagaland State Lottery result

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 28.2.2022 Result
Lottery Department Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Department
Draw Number 57th, 58th, 129th Draw held on 28th February 2021
Draw Name Dear Day, Dear Evening, and Dear Night Lottery Sambad
First Award Rs. 1,00,00,000 {1 Crore}
Result date Monday, February 28, 2022
Result Time Today 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
Result Status Published

Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

 

