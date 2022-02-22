Natasha Bassett, a 27-year-old Australian actress, is Elon Musk’s new girlfriend

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has a new mystery woman, as the couple was observed departing Musk’s private jet in Los Angeles, California. The woman was spotted trying to conceal her identify while wearing a long black trench coat and sunglasses. According to the Daily Mail, the woman has been identified as Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

Who is Natasha Bassett?

The 27-year-old Australian actress grew up in Sydney before moving to New York to pursue theatre school in 2019. She began performing at the age of 14 when she landed the lead role in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre for Young People. The young actress has been in the movie business for almost a decade. Bassett previously played Britney Spears in a Lifetime biopic of the singer’s life in 2017, and she also participated in the Coen Brothers’ film Hail, Caesar!

The actress is now scheduled to star as Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in a forthcoming biopic about the late singer. She is currently residing in Los Angeles. Aside from being an actress, Bassett is an ardent hiker who frequently speaks out on causes such as animal rights and global warming.

Bassett claims she fell for the 50-year-wits, old’s not his cash amount. Musk is currently the richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $233 billion. “Bassett has been seeing Elon for a while now. “They were friends first and only became amorous when he divorced Grimes,” the storey added late Sunday, citing sources.

Check out her pictures: