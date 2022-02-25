Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm
‘Nobody Can Stop Russia,’ Predicted Blind Psychic Baba Vanga! Vladimir Putin Will Rule The World!

Baba Vanga

‘Nobody Can Stop Russia,’ Predicted Blind Psychic Baba Vanga! Vladimir Putin Will Rule The World!

Baba Vanga, dubbed the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” may have died 26 years ago, but her predictions go on to this day. For the uninitiated, the Bulgarian clairvoyant is well-known among conspiracy theorists for accurately forecasting global events. Vanga is alleged to have predicted key events such as the 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit in a series of mystical forecasts dating back to 5079. Now, in the aftermath of Russia’s deadly war on Ukraine, one of Baba Vanga’s predictions has gone viral once more.

‘Vladimir Putin would rule the world one day’

According to a Daily Mail UK storey, Baba Vanga told writer Valentin Sidorov that Russia will become the “master of the globe,” while Europe would become a “wasteland.” According to the Birmingham Mail, she stated, “All will thaw, as if ice, but only one will remain undamaged — Vladimir’s majesty, Russia’s glory.” She went on to say, “Too much it is brought in a victim.” Nobody can thwart Russia.”

Vanga had reportedly also said, “All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes lord of the world.”

Vanga, who was born in 1911, is claimed to have unexpectedly lost her eyesight at the age of 12 after a major storm, which is when her visions and ability to predict the future began. Vanga also prophesied the rise of ISIS and projected that the 44th President of the United States will be African-American. When she died in 1996, she left predictions that would last until 5079, the year she thought the world would end. She supposedly had an 85% success record with her forecasts.

