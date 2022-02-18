Oakland Hills Country Club: Fire devastates historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills

A terrible fire blasted through the renowned clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club on Thursday, the suburban Detroit golf course that contained mementos from some of golf’s biggest names as well as trophies they won there.

The enormous, multi-story clubhouse was on fire, with flames ripping through the top. It was erected in 1922 and housed significant relics and art from Oakland Hills’ nine major championships and the Ryder Cup spanning nearly a century.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. According to fire officials, the 110,000-square-foot clubhouse is one of the largest wood structures in Michigan.

Firefighters on the site told reporters that they were told where to find some of the historic antiques within the clubhouse and were able to salvage some of it. They don’t know what was salvaged and what wasn’t, but some of the clubhouse artefacts included Ryder Cup trophies, PGA Championship trophies, and other key pieces.

In a statement, club president Rick Palmer said, “This is a heartbreaking day for Oakland Hills.” “While we are confident that no members or staff were injured, we have lost our famous clubhouse, which contained our history as well as our place in Michigan, the United States, and the world of golf.”

“Oakland Hills is extremely appreciative to the firefighters who worked tirelessly to salvage some of our valuable relics.” It hurts to see this, but we are heartened to know that our membership and staff are the club’s heart, soul, and heritage. Only time will tell what happens next, but we will move forward with the intention of honouring all those who made this big facility a reality through their golf and their effort.”

The U.S. Senior Open was won by Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer at Oakland Hills. Gary Player won the PGA Championship in 1972. In 2004, Europe won the Ryder Cup there, and in 2018, Padraig Harrington became the first Irishman to win the PGA Championship.

It has also hosted two US Amateurs, the most recent of which was in 2016.

“My first thought is the history of the club,” said ESPN golf analyst Andy North, who won the 1985 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. “Buildings can be rebuilt, but you can’t rebuild the memorabilia that they might have lost. That building is a huge part of our golf history with the displays of the champions and the championships they’ve had. They will rebuild a great new clubhouse, but they can’t rebuild all those things they’ve lost. It’s unbelievable.”

Donald Ross developed the club’s two golf courses. The South Course reopened last summer after a $12.1 million rehabilitation by Gil Hanse, with the objective of reintroducing major championships to Oakland Hills.

“This is a truly sad day in American golf history,” Hanse stated in a statement.

The US Women’s Open will be held at the club in 2031 and 2042.

“Our thoughts are with our Oakland Hills friends. We will assist the club in any way we can during this rebuilding phase “The United States Golf Association’s chief championships officer, John Bodenhamer, agreed.