Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
Fraud: Odisha man marries 14 women and Dupes Them of Lakhs, Posing As Govt Official

Swain had married at least 14 women under the guise of a ‘deputy director general,’ according to the police inquiry.

Scammers have recently used marriage websites to deceive young ladies in a number of cases. One such case was discovered in Kendrapara, Odisha when a 54-year-old guy was apprehended after marrying many women across the country. According to an IANS report, Ramesh Chandra Swain a.k.a. Bidhu Prakash Swain a.k.a. Ramani Ranjan Swain has been identified.

He used marriage websites to interact with the victims. Swain used to prey on middle-aged ladies in need of companionship, only to discard them once he got their money. Lawyers, teachers, doctors, and highly educated women are among the victims, according to the police officer, the majority of them are from outside of Odisha.

Swain is married and has five children. He married for the first time in 1982, and then for the second time in 2002. Swain was earlier arrested in 2006 by Kerala police for defrauding 13 banks of almost Rs 1 crore.

At the Mahila police station, he was charged under sections 498 (A), 419, 468, 471, and 494 of the Indian Penal Code. the police will investigate the false money transaction.

Police recovered 11 ATM cards, four Aadhar cards with various identities, and one Bihar school certificate with a separate identity during a search operation in Swain’s leased property.

