People are outraged after TikToker demonstrates the proper way to wear a turtleneck

A turtleneck, together with thick tights and a stylish coat, is a must-have for the colder winter months.

And, according to a fashion enthusiast, there is a proper technique to wear it to obtain a neater appearance.

Holly Reardon of New England published the hack on TikTok, where it has gone viral, with over 4.9 million views since it was uploaded.

“Okay, once upon a time, I was wearing a turtleneck on here and someone said to me, “Tuck your turtleneck inside instead of outside” — that comment transformed my life.”

”This looks so much better,” said the YouTuber whilst demonstrating the two versions, with the ”regular” one looking baggy.

”Whoever that was – thank you,” Holly ended the video, which some branded ”life-changing” and ”genius’.’

“Why did this have to show up after I wore my turtleneck the other way to work today?” remarked a viewer who seems to have seen the video a little late.

The technique caused several people to think on other daily duties, with many admitting they don’t know how to perform anything right.

“So you’re saying I’ve been wearing turtlenecks incorrectly as well?” Has there ever been a time in my life when I did something right??” Someone enquired.

However, it appeared that this was nothing groundbreaking, with a couple of users noting that they had always folded their turtlenecks the “correct” manner.

“This was done in the 1990s.” “I’m glad someone told you!” one person commented

“I literally did this today bc I always do this and now I’m mad I didn’t make a TikTok about it lol,” a second wrote.

Despite the majority good feedback and comments, not everyone was impressed, as one guy stated: “Actually, I prefer it the other way!”

“My sensory issues said no,” remarked one commenter, indicating that they will not attempt the hack.

“Yeah, I like the saggy neck appearance,” said one, while another favoured the “wrong” approach.