Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PHOTOS: For her wedding, this UK diplomat dressed up as a desi bride

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:01 pm
UK diplomat

PHOTOS: For her wedding, this UK diplomat dressed up as a desi bride

For a diplomat from the United Kingdom, love was in the air. Rhiannon Harries, a lady, took to Twitter to share a lovely photo of herself dressed as a desi bride in a red lehenga with her Indian fiancé. Harries, a Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, also included a lovely caption with the photo. Her article has gone viral on the microblogging site and is winning hearts all over the internet.

Rhiannon looks stunning in a crimson lehenga in the photo. She accessorised it with gorgeous jewellery, much like an Indian bride, and posed for a photo with her groom.

“When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home,” reads the caption of the post.

The photograph went viral after being shared online, with over 16k likes. Netizens simply adored the adorable image and poured lovely remarks and congratulations notes in the comments.

“You look so beautiful in the red dress. Welcome to the Indian family, best wishes for your never ending happiness,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Bahut badhaee from us all in the Defence Team! Wishing you both all the very best for the future.”

See the comments here:

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch Video: The video of Air India flight landing in London during Storm Eunice goes viral  

Two Air India planes landed successfully at Heathrow Airport in London, UK,...
2 hours ago
Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
3 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...
3 hours ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India's most...
3 hours ago
Karisma Kapoor's recent selfie makes you fall in love with her!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most fashionable sisters,...
8 hours ago
PCB bans James Faulkner from future participation in any PSL tournament

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who has withdrawn from the ongoing 7th season...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SpiceJet air hostess
7 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet’s air hostess dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida. 

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess, has become an internet phenomenon after...
Dog
12 mins ago
A man tries to kick a stray dog but falls hard. Perfect karma, says netizens

Many people are firm believers in fate, while others reject the concept...
Saree clad
17 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Saree-clad 62-yr-old woman climbs one of the toughest peaks of Western Ghats

If you believe that becoming older slows down the human body, Nagaratnamma,...
PSL 7 Points table
39 mins ago
PSL 7 Points Table after Multan Vs Islamabad | Match 29

PSL 7 Points table: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 29th match...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600