PHOTOS: For her wedding, this UK diplomat dressed up as a desi bride

For a diplomat from the United Kingdom, love was in the air. Rhiannon Harries, a lady, took to Twitter to share a lovely photo of herself dressed as a desi bride in a red lehenga with her Indian fiancé. Harries, a Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, also included a lovely caption with the photo. Her article has gone viral on the microblogging site and is winning hearts all over the internet.

Rhiannon looks stunning in a crimson lehenga in the photo. She accessorised it with gorgeous jewellery, much like an Indian bride, and posed for a photo with her groom.

“When I arrived in #India nearly 4 years ago, I had many hopes & dreams for my time here. But never did I imagine I would be meeting & marrying the love of my life. I found such happiness in #IncredibleIndia & so glad it will always be a home,” reads the caption of the post.

The photograph went viral after being shared online, with over 16k likes. Netizens simply adored the adorable image and poured lovely remarks and congratulations notes in the comments.

“You look so beautiful in the red dress. Welcome to the Indian family, best wishes for your never ending happiness,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Bahut badhaee from us all in the Defence Team! Wishing you both all the very best for the future.”

