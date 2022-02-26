PHOTOS: The Eiffel Tower in Paris is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag

In the aftermath of Russia’s strike, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag. According to Reuters, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo stated the Eiffel Tower was lit up in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Friday that France and its European allies did all possible to prevent the attack on Ukraine. He stated that they will not exhibit any signs of weakness in their response.

Macron stated in a televised address that Russia’s attack represents a watershed moment in European history, with major ramifications for our continent and changes in our lives. He stated that in response to this act of war, we would respond without weakness, calmly, determinedly, and unitedly. We tried everything to prevent this battle, but it has arrived, and we are prepared, Macron remarked.

Macron stated that penalties would be appropriate to Russia’s military operations, focusing on the country’s economy and energy industry. “We will not show weakness,” Macron added. We will take all necessary steps to protect our European friends’ sovereignty and stability.”