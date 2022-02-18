Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:29 pm
Storm Eunice: Thousands watch Big Jet TV’s livestream as planes land at Heathrow

Big Jet TV

Thousands of viewers around the world joined in on a livestream to watch planes attempt perilous landings at London’s Heathrow Airport amid Storm Eunice.

Landing a large aeroplane is a difficult undertaking that necessitates a high level of competence. When powerful gusts of wind are combined with a red weather warning, the difficulty level skyrockets.

Although it may be frightening for those on board, seeing it on YouTube is pure pleasure. That’s exactly what drove over 200,000 viewers to Big Jet TV’s live stream at one point.

As millions of people in the United Kingdom were advised to stay at home as the storm pounded the country on Friday, viewers were hooked to the live feed with running commentary to see planes fly in virtually sideways with engines wailing while attempting to land on runway 27L.

The station, which is run by aviation enthusiast Jerry Dyer, frequently livestreams aeroplane landings, but the high winds of Eunice made the feed an instant hit. People have been gorging on Dyer’s over-the-top reaction while the awful weather has continued.

Dyre’s comments of gratitude for the pilots and his awe as they took the planes round and round before landing left the conversation panel enraged with each successful landing!

In fact, the viewers’ experience was so enlightening that many people, including journalists, began complimenting his programme on Twitter, where Big Jet TV and Storm Eunice became hot topics.

 

 

 

 

