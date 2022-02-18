Storm Eunice: Thousands watch Big Jet TV’s livestream as planes land at Heathrow

Thousands of viewers around the world joined in on a livestream to watch planes attempt perilous landings at London’s Heathrow Airport amid Storm Eunice.

Landing a large aeroplane is a difficult undertaking that necessitates a high level of competence. When powerful gusts of wind are combined with a red weather warning, the difficulty level skyrockets.

Although it may be frightening for those on board, seeing it on YouTube is pure pleasure. That’s exactly what drove over 200,000 viewers to Big Jet TV’s live stream at one point.

As millions of people in the United Kingdom were advised to stay at home as the storm pounded the country on Friday, viewers were hooked to the live feed with running commentary to see planes fly in virtually sideways with engines wailing while attempting to land on runway 27L.

The station, which is run by aviation enthusiast Jerry Dyer, frequently livestreams aeroplane landings, but the high winds of Eunice made the feed an instant hit. People have been gorging on Dyer’s over-the-top reaction while the awful weather has continued.

Dyre’s comments of gratitude for the pilots and his awe as they took the planes round and round before landing left the conversation panel enraged with each successful landing!

In fact, the viewers’ experience was so enlightening that many people, including journalists, began complimenting his programme on Twitter, where Big Jet TV and Storm Eunice became hot topics.

Words I never thought I'd say: Have spent the last hour glued to 'Big Jet TV' ft live commentary of planes attempting to land during Storm Eunice and cannot recommend it highly enoughhttps://t.co/hmkBr8NN0C — Eleanor Hayward (@eleanorhayward) February 18, 2022

This is unbelievable TV. #StormEunice meet live commentary of plans coming into land at #HeathrowAirport. Give this man his own show

LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airport https://t.co/2ZQdTJaBLF via @YouTube — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) February 18, 2022

I can't remember the last time Twitter was all united in watching something – Big Jet TV's live footage and commentary of planes landing in Storm Eunice at Heathrow. "Let's see how China do now. GO ON SON!" https://t.co/5LDWJIbPq1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

My word this live feed from Heathrow Airport makes for incredible viewing. The skill of the pilots trying to land in the conditions is amazing and the commentary is just so enthusiastic. https://t.co/WHRTYqxGx7 — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) February 18, 2022

Basically drop whatever you're doing and watch this instead. https://t.co/KN0CaTCm6l — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 18, 2022

GLUED to Big Jet TV. The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it. https://t.co/R9TzmgvKdr — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 18, 2022

"Wow, this is a big bird, man." This is riveting broadcasting, especially as the commentator is fielding calls from the likes of BBC and ITV at the same time! https://t.co/GmK4uHbwAg — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) February 18, 2022

I tuned into Big Jet TV 5 minutes ago…. How has it already been two hours??https://t.co/wwsbCiveVN — Conor Marshall (@RonocMars) February 18, 2022