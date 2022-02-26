Tamil Nadu Police are looking for a woman who used a snake to rob people

Police in Tamil Nadu have launched a manhunt for a lady who terrorised people with a snake and then stole their money. After a video of the woman holding a snake went viral, authorities filed a case against her on their own initiative.

According to a Tambaram police officer, the woman seemed to be a nomad and a snake charmer. He claimed she informed the residents she was from Villupuram.

According to the police, the woman would go from house to house in Tambaram’s Meppadu district, begging for money and clothes. If she was refused, she pulled a snake from a basket and startled the residents.

Sukumaran Nair, a Meppadu resident, told IANS, “One morning, the woman came seeking for money.” When people refused to give her money, she opened a basket and played an instrument, causing a cobra to crawl out. Residents were shocked and gave her money and clothes before sending her away. Someone videotaped the incident, which went viral and was picked up by authorities.”

He claimed that the woman informed the people that her son resided in Tambaram and that she used to transport the cobra everytime she travelled by rail to see him.

Forest officials have joined police in their search for the woman.