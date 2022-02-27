Teen boy dies after being stung by a box jellyfish in Australia

Before the fatal accident, the teen was enjoying a day out at Queensland, Australia’s popular Eimeo Beach.

A 14-year-old boy died after being stung by a box jellyfish with six-foot-long tentacles.

Before the fatal accident, the teen was enjoying a day out at Queensland, Australia’s popular Eimeo Beach.

He was said to have emerged from the water around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with more than six feet of tentacles wrapped around his arms and legs.

After the teenager went into cardiac arrest, witnesses rushed to perform CPR on him.

The 14-year-old was taken to Mackay Base Hospital at 3:22 p.m., according to police.

After the teenager went into cardiac arrest, witnesses rushed to perform CPR on him.

The 14-year-old was taken to Mackay Base Hospital at 3:22 p.m., according to police.

Paramedics resuscitated the teen for 40 minutes before he died an hour later in the hospital.

Kirby Dash said she was celebrating her mother’s birthday at the beach when she saw the boy emerge from the water.

According to the Daily Mercury, she saw the teen stumble from waist-deep water with a “unreadable expression on his face” before groaning for help.

“He’d gone into shock,” she explained.

“His legs were encrusted with tentacles.”

According to Dash, lifeguards and beachgoers rushed to the boy’s aid as parents yelled at their children to get out of the water.

A group of young men, including Dash’s brother, assisted lifeguards in administering first aid, while other bystanders offered water and towels.

According to Ross Gee, president of the Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club, the teen was doused with 8 gallons of vinegar as the group attempted to remove the stingers from his legs and hand.

“We were there as he exited the water, and he was semi-conscious soon after,” he explained.

Just 15 minutes before the incident, surf lifesaving crews finished a net sweep for jellyfish on the beach, according to police.

The beach will be closed for the remainder of the weekend, and residents have been advised to avoid the water.

This is the third box jellyfish fatality since 2006, when a 17-year-old was stung near Cape York in Queensland’s far north in February of last year.

Box jellyfish, also known as sea wasps, are named after their distinctive shape.

They have lethal tentacles covered in tiny poison darts that can kill humans and animals.

Within a few minutes of being stung, the poison can cause paralysis, cardiac arrest, or even death.