Tennessee lady had sex with nine high school students in return for vape pens

Residents of a small Tennessee town are shaken after a lady was charged with having sex with at least nine local high school kids in return for vape pens, according to reports.

Melissa Blair, 38, was arrested and charged with 18 charges of statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking via patronising prostitution, solicitation of a minor, and forfeiture of personal property on Tuesday, according to WTVC-TV.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, there are at least nine documented male victims from McMinn Central High School in the hamlet of Englewood, with occurrences occuring between spring 2020 and late 2021.

Parents informed WTVC that Blair approached her victims, all of whom were aged 14 to 17, and gave them products like as vape pens in exchange for sex.

Authorities suspect there may be further victims.

Englewood, about 65 miles north of Chattanooga, with a population of slightly more than 1,500 people.

According to officials, police began investigating Blair when the school system received an anonymous letter. She is not a teacher or a district employee, but she was a member of the school’s booster group. She had a child in the school system who had moved.

Blair is barred from using school premises or participating in school activities.

“We are devastated at this point,” a mother of one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous, told the outlet. “I cannot in words describe what it feels like to be going through what we’re going through right now. It is every emotion that you can imagine. And none of them happy.”

“People tend to focus on the culprit,” she continued. “They have no idea how devastating that is for a family.” How are the families at home, and we’re at a loss for what to do next? “I’m at a loss as to how to proceed.”

Blair is currently free on a $100,000 bond that she posted on Tuesday night. Her arraignment is set for February 28.

“Parents must encourage their children to speak up because it is wrong.” “It’s simply not right,” said Englewood resident Christie Teague to the station.