The internet is perplexed by a woman’s seemingly strange pregnancy symptom

A pregnant woman described a strange pregnancy ailment that left her skin mushy and squidgy like dough.

Carla uploaded a video with her TikTok followers that captured a weird side effect of her 39-week pregnancy.

In the video, her perplexed companion can be seen rubbing his finger into her soft and squishy leg, his palm leaving an imprint on her skin.

The first-time mom captioned her video, “Being pregnant is fun.”

While the sensation may appear strange, pitting edoema is a rather typical side effect of pregnancy in women.

According to Medical News Today, the ailment most commonly affects the legs, ankles, and feet during the third trimester of pregnancy.

While the symptom is normally not cause for concern, experts advise discussing any new symptoms with your doctor because it can be associated with extremely high blood pressure.

Despite Carla’s relatively normal state, the video puzzled her admirers, garnering over 13 million views and thousands of comments.

One wrote: “Your man looks traumatized.”

“Just like dough!” wrote another, while a third added, “She became a memory foam!”

“Slime without the Borax”, added another.