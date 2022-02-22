Two women find they were switched at birth 57 years ago

Tina Ennis and Jill Lopez were surprised by the results of their Ancestry.com DNA test.

Staff at Duncan Physicians Surgeons Hospital in Oklahoma City exchanged the two women at birth on May 18, 1964, and each went home with the other’s parents 57 years ago.

According to The Daily Beast, the two women, along with Kathryn Jones — who raised Ennis but gave birth to Lopez — are suing the hospital for the blunder.

When Ennis and her daughter opted to take Ancestry.com tests in 2019, they were hoping to find Ennis’ estranged grandfather — who turned out to be no relation at all.

However, while their inquiry was intriguing, the conclusions left all three women feeling disoriented.

“It’s not something I’d wish on anyone,” Ennis said to the Daily Beast.

After taking the DNA tests, Ennis and Jones discovered that they had no known relatives on their family tree. On Ennis’ results, however, there were an overwhelming amount of family members with the surname Brister. Jones informed her daughter that she was unaware of any Bristers in their family.

That’s when Ennis and her mother realised she’d been switched at birth.

Ennis did appear to be different from her siblings. But she attributed the disparities to her estranged father, Jones’ ex-husband, who abandoned her when she was only two years old. Aside from that, she had no cause to suspect her family wasn’t related to her.

“I never felt out of place,” Ennis insisted.

Jones submitted additional DNA testing, but the findings did not include her daughter or grandchild. They contacted Ancestry.com to discuss the perplexing results. “You know, you learn some intriguing things on Ancestry,” Ennis remembered the agent saying.

Ennis hunted Lopez down in Lawton, Oklahoma, using social media. Lopez was reared in rural Oklahoma City by the late Joyce and John Brister, she discovered. Lopez, to their astonishment, was open to the stunning revelation and agreed to take a test, dispelling any doubt that Lopez was truly Jones’ biological daughter.

Jones knew it was true the moment she saw a photograph of Lopez.

“The first thing she thought was, ‘Where was I when that was taken?’ and ‘I don’t recall those clothing,'” Jones explained. “And it broke my heart.”

The families have already filed a lawsuit against the hospital in Stephens County District Court in Oklahoma, alleging carelessness and negligent infliction of emotional distress, as the reality has turned the lives of three women and their families upside down.

They’re still battling to move ahead nearly three years after the ordeal began, each unsure how to manage their respective new circumstances.

I felt like I was losing my daughter and my grandchildren too,” Jones said.

“I just had to get my emotions straight for awhile, because it’s a whole lot to get your mind around,” Lopez added. “Like, you had a mom and I had a mom, and now I have a different mom.”

Meanwhile, Ennis admitted she’s jealous of Lopez at times.