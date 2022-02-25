Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip-Sync to Veer-Main Zaara’s Yahaan Hoon Song

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
Neema Paul

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen a few videos featuring Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul. Notably, by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood tunes, he has become a viral celebrity in India.

Kili can be seen in his latest video, dressed in traditional Masaai attire, lip-syncing to the song ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ from the film Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukherjee. “Old is gold,” he captioned it. In the video, his sister Neema Pail may also be seen.

The video has received millions of views and more than 3.4 million likes. Instagram users praised Kili and Neema’s reactions and swamped the comments section with compliments on his acting abilities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Viral Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul rose to prominence after posting a video of himself and his sister Neema lip-syncing to Shershah’s ‘Raataan Lambiyan.’ Paul went completely insane, eliciting emotions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

 

