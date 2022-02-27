Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:49 pm
VIRAL VIDEO: Young girl pleads for peace amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The internet reacts

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s situation has deteriorated since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against the country on February 24. “To anyone considering interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any in history.” All necessary decisions have been made. “I hope you hear what I’m saying,” Vladimir Putin said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Several people have taken to social media to express their thoughts and opinions about the ongoing crisis between the two countries. Some people are praying for everyone’s safety and for peace to reign. Now, an absolutely adorable video of a little girl pleading for the end of the war has gone viral on the internet. The video, which has 1 million views, was posted on Instagram by the page Brittany and Lily.

In the now-viral video, a little girl named Lily is seen pleading for peace. Her adorable voice conveyed a powerful message, and netizens couldn’t get enough of it. “I want peace on Earth, not bits and pieces of Earth,” Lily stated. “We are brothers and sisters,” she went on to say.

“Stop the war,” she exclaimed triumphantly at the end.

“We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that have been lost,” reads the post’s caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brittany & Lily (@brittikitty)

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the little girl’s adorable yet meaningful message and praised her in the comments section.

“Tell them, Lily! I vote Lily for President. She just gets it!! World PEACE!” a user said.

Another user commented, “Sums it up perfectly.”

See the comments here:

