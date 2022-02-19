WATCH VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Boy’s Surprise For His Crush on Valentine’s Day is Too Cute to Miss

A extremely cute video of a small boy surprise his crush on Valentine’s Day is going popular on social media. The channel ‘ViralHog’ reshared the video on YouTube. So far, it has received over 335k views. The video was first shared on TikTok, where it has over 32 million views.

The video shows Anthony, the child, looking dashing in a black suit as he walks to his Valentine’s house. He’s holding flowers and a teddy animal. He waits outside Lyla’s house as her father answers the door. He dials Lila’s number, and Anthony replies, “Hi Lyla,” in the sweetest voice. He then sends her a “Merry Valentine’s Day.” Anthony wishes Lyla once more as her mother leads her to the door and delivers her the flowers and a rainbow unicorn. She flushes and pretends to be shy, but she has the largest smile on her face. Lyla then thanks Anthony with a hug. This was without a doubt one of the cutest Valentine’s Day gifts ever.

Shelby Small of New York captured this sweet moment in which her kid surprised her crush with gifts. She also revealed to the world how Anthony orchestrated the surprise for her crush. “At the start of February, my son asked if he might get some chocolate and a stuffie for Valentine’s Day. When I said yes, he instructed me to ask her mother about her favourite animal. “This is why we acquired a rainbow unicorn,” wrote the mother.

“I told him since he wanted to do this to pick out a nice shirt for when we go over. He slept on it and told me the next morning that he decided to wear his tux. How could I say no? A few days before going over he asked for flowers too, so we got a small bouquet. He was so nervous before going over that he practiced at home, what to do if her parents answered and how to ask her to be his Valentine,” she further explained.

She added that Anthony and Lyla are in kindergarten together and ride the bus together. “After we left, Lyla was quite happy and all smiles, but my son worried he had messed up.” “He feels better about how he did after reading the comments,” the boy’s mother remarked.