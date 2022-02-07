WATCH VIDEO: a Desi couple dances to the Pushpa song Oo Antava During Varmala Ceremony 

The Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, continues to receive positive reviews from reviewers and audiences alike. The picture is a box office smash, and its popularity knows no bounds. Everything in the picture, from the speech to the songs, is a smash hit. You’ve probably seen reels and videos of people dancing to Pushpa’s songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. A video of a desi bride and groom swaying to the trending song Oo Antava has already gone viral online, and it is simply too good to miss.

During their varmala ceremony, the desi bride and groom, Prachi More and Ronak Shinde, can be seen absolutely smashing it with their dances to the infectious beats of the song in the now-viral video. They were dressed in traditional Marathi wedding attire and even performed the song’s hook step jointly. Other guests joined them as well, and netizens couldn’t get enough.

“The most sassy bride we have covered,” reads the caption of the post shared by Chemistry Studios on Instagram.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 2.3 million views. Netizens were stunned by the desi couple’s performance and flooded the comments section with their reactions.