Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:46 am
WATCH VIDEO: A family attacks relatives with sticks over a property dispute.

On Friday evening, a group of men allegedly beat their relatives with rods and bats over a property dispute in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur neighbourhood, according to police. A video shows a gang of men hitting a man with sticks in the middle of the road in broad daylight has gone popular on social media.

After responding to a PCR call, the police squad discovered a riot-like situation in which some males had viciously battered other men. The situation was brought under control by police, and the injured were taken to JPC Hospital.

Jagat (62), Harender (41), Sumit (29) and Amit (29) have been named as the four suspects (24). However, the police have only arrested Jagat so far.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the conflict occurred between Shyam and Jagat, as well as his children.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Northeast) Sanjay Sain, Jagat put up bogus boards of advocate and BJP to make everyone in the region fear him. “The subject will be discussed with BJP authorities and the bar council,” he said.

The police have opened an investigation and registered a case under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting with a deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the DCP, the inquiry so far has found that both parties had old property problems and that cross lawsuits had previously been registered.

“They were also bound down to keep the peace,” he said, adding that the accused had attempted to disrupt the area’s peace. “Further investigation is underway,” the spokesman added.

 

