Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:39 am
WATCH VIDEO: A violin cover of Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee by a US girl is going viral

WATCH VIDEO

Music, without a doubt, knows no language and can alleviate even the most difficult blues. Still don’t believe us? This video, on the other hand, is a prime example of that. So, a video of a young girl playing Harrdy Sandhu’s famous song Bijlee Bijlee on the streets of the United States on a violin has gone viral. It’s going viral online, and we’re sure you’ll be watching it on repeat like we are…

Raag Fusion, an Instagram page, shared the now-viral video. Karolina Protsenko, a violinist, originally released the video on her YouTube channel. She is a violinist from Ukraine who has become extremely famous on the internet. She can be seen playing the catchy song on her violin with immaculate perfection in the brief clip. The way the 13-year-old was enjoying himself while playing the number is simply too good to pass up.

“This song from India sounds extremely beautiful as a violin cover,” reads the caption of the post on Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raag Fusion 🎤 (@raagfusion)


After being shared online, the video received 42k views. Netizens were blown away by Karolina’s performance and complimented her in the comments section.

“Music is not bound by languages and right there is proof of that,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Wow, that’s amazing.”

See the comments here:

Harrdy Sandhu performs the song Bijlee Bijlee. Palak Tiwari also appears in the video. B Praak composed the music, and Jaani wrote the lyrics.

 

