WATCH VIDEO: Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha dances to the song ‘Kacha Badam,’

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha performs a dance to the song ‘Kacha Badam,’ and the video goes viral.

Allu Arjun recently uploaded a video of Arha giving a fantastic rendition on a viral song. In this video, everyone is applauding Arha’s dance moves. Thousands of people have commented on the video. Arha is taking part in the viral Instagram trend ‘Kacha Badam.’ Allu Arjun captioned this video, “My Lil Badham Arha.” The video has already gotten over three lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arha is set to make her acting debut in ‘Shaakuntalam,’ a film starring Samatha Ruth Prabhu. In Gunasekhar’s directorial debut, she will play Princess Bharata. The technical team for ‘Shaakuntalam’ includes music director Mani Sharma to create the music, cinematographer Sekhar V Joseph, and editor Prawin Pudi. The film is co-financed by Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy through Gunaa Teamworks in partnership with Dil Raju Productions. The cast also includes Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhubaala, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Varshini Sounderajan.