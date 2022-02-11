Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha dances to the song ‘Kacha Badam,’

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:32 pm

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha performs a dance to the song ‘Kacha Badam,’ and the video goes viral.

Allu Arjun recently uploaded a video of Arha giving a fantastic rendition on a viral song. In this video, everyone is applauding Arha’s dance moves. Thousands of people have commented on the video. Arha is taking part in the viral Instagram trend ‘Kacha Badam.’ Allu Arjun captioned this video, “My Lil Badham Arha.” The video has already gotten over three lakh likes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arha is set to make her acting debut in ‘Shaakuntalam,’ a film starring Samatha Ruth Prabhu. In Gunasekhar’s directorial debut, she will play Princess Bharata. The technical team for ‘Shaakuntalam’ includes music director Mani Sharma to create the music, cinematographer Sekhar V Joseph, and editor Prawin Pudi. The film is co-financed by Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy through Gunaa Teamworks in partnership with Dil Raju Productions. The cast also includes Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhubaala, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Varshini Sounderajan.

 

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt wears rich creamy white saree for Gangubai promotions

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says...
3 hours ago
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about "Slander (Tohmat)" after a...
3 hours ago
Ananya Panday opens up on overwhelming response from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
3 hours ago
Watch Deepika Padukone vibes on a new trend with team Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and her Gehraiyaan crew recently tried out a new trend...
4 hours ago
Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan's brother in the next film?

Asim Riaz is a model and actor who rose to fame after...
4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt talks about her marriage plans, ‘I’m married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, both actors, have been dating for almost...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kacha Badam
2 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral...
PSL 7 Points Table 2022
9 mins ago
Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated [February 2022]

PSL  7 Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Lahore Qalandars in...
Coast Guard
11 mins ago
Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her own baby according to postpartum report

A US Coast Guard mother was convicted guilty of murdering her five-month-old...
17 mins ago
Ban on Hijab: India’s SC declines urgent hearing on petition challenging Karnataka HC order

In India, the Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600