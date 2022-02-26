Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:43 am
WATCH VIDEO: An Armenian man sets a world record by doing pull-ups while suspended from a helicopter

Doing rigorous workouts might be difficult for some people, and it takes practise and a lot of patience to obtain the desired results. People usually work out at the gym or in the privacy of their own homes, but have you ever seen someone work out on a helicopter? Are you perplexed? A video of a man performing pull-ups from a helicopter has gone viral on the internet. Roman Sahradyan of Armenia set a Guinness World Record by performing 23 pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute.

The viral video was shared to Guinness World Records’ official Instagram account. In the footage, Roman can be seen clutching onto the landing skid of a helicopter as it takes off. He then expertly executed pull-ups while suspended in mid-air from the aeroplane. Yes, you read that correctly.

 

“Most helicopter pull-ups in one minute.” “23 by Roman Sahradyan,” reads the post’s caption.

The video received over 78k likes after being shared online. This is how the internet reacted.

“The true record belongs to the pilot for not crashing the chopper,” one person said.

“Would like to give this record a shot, please,” said another user.

According to Guinness World Records, Roman set the record on October 2, 2017 in Yerevan, Armenia. He has also held a number of world records.

