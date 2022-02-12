Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 01:52 am
WATCH VIDEO: Commercial pilot has shared a startling video of a snake inside an airliner. Internet calls it a nightmare.

snake

There are certain persons who are terrified of flying in an aeroplane. But what if we told you that a snake was also discovered on a flight? Yes, you read that correctly. A video of a snake boarding an airline has gone viral, and it is not for the faint of heart. Hana Mohsin Khan, a commercial pilot, shared the video on Twitter.

A snake can be seen stuck in the lit region of the aeroplane in the brief film. The Air Asia Airbus A320-200 was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Malaysia. The reptile was thought to have escaped from a passenger’s luggage or hopped onboard from the ground. Isn’t it strange? Furthermore, the snake did not move until the plane was redirected.

“Yikes! On a plane, there’s a snake! Either a pet escaped from a passenger’s carry-on/luggage or climbed its way into the plane from the ground. Air Asia A320-200 from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. “This dude joyfully remained inside the lit area until the jet was diverted,” reads the post’s caption.

Netizens voiced their ideas and opinions about the peculiar circumstance in the comments section.

“I’d have lost it and jumped off the plane,” one user remarked.

“Didn’t the passengers become frantic, though?” another user asked.

