WATCH VIDEO: Dog recovered after falling down 200-ft cliff

A touching video of a dog reuniting with its owner’s family after being stranded overnight halfway down a cliff has gone viral. On Tuesday, the tragedy occurred in the Delta Flats neighbourhood of Big Tujunga Canyon in Los Angeles.

According to UPI.com, Onyx, a German Shepherd dog, became separated from its owner halfway down a 200-foot cliff while climbing. The dog had actually fallen from the cliff’s edge while hiking. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the rescue, and both the hiker and the pet fled unharmed.

The department took to Twitter to post photos from the team’s courageous rescue effort.

“#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescued a hiker and the hiker’s family pet who had become trapped on the edge of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats region.” “Both the dog and the hiker are safe,” reads the post’s caption.

#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescue hiker and hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe. pic.twitter.com/ZGmOZyyzno — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 2, 2022

Mike Leum, a Montrose Search and Rescue Team first responder, also uploaded a video of the emotional moment the pet was reunited with its owners.

“TURN UP THE VOLUME ON THIS HAPPY REUNION!” “This German Shepard got stranded halfway down a 200-foot cliff overnight,” Mike Leum captioned the post.

“The owner was trekking with two dogs late yesterday when “Onyx” tumbled down a 200-foot precipice and became stuck halfway down.” “Onyx spent the night stuck on a ledge, but family members were nearby all night attempting to reassure him,” he said in the comments area.

Watch the video here:

This is how netizens reacted.

Sweet reunion! Do you have any more details to share? or video of rescue? Also, can you clarify if both dog and hiker were stuck overnight? — Katherine Picazo (@PicazoKatherine) February 2, 2022

So so happy, pup I’m so happy for you!! — Truth☆dog (@rivkalah) February 3, 2022

