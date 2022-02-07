Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:20 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Dog recovered after falling down 200-ft cliff

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:20 am
Dog recovered

A touching video of a dog reuniting with its owner’s family after being stranded overnight halfway down a cliff has gone viral. On Tuesday, the tragedy occurred in the Delta Flats neighbourhood of Big Tujunga Canyon in Los Angeles.

According to UPI.com, Onyx, a German Shepherd dog, became separated from its owner halfway down a 200-foot cliff while climbing. The dog had actually fallen from the cliff’s edge while hiking. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the rescue, and both the hiker and the pet fled unharmed.

The department took to Twitter to post photos from the team’s courageous rescue effort.

“#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescued a hiker and the hiker’s family pet who had become trapped on the edge of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats region.” “Both the dog and the hiker are safe,” reads the post’s caption.

Mike Leum, a Montrose Search and Rescue Team first responder, also uploaded a video of the emotional moment the pet was reunited with its owners.

“TURN UP THE VOLUME ON THIS HAPPY REUNION!” “This German Shepard got stranded halfway down a 200-foot cliff overnight,” Mike Leum captioned the post.

“The owner was trekking with two dogs late yesterday when “Onyx” tumbled down a 200-foot precipice and became stuck halfway down.” “Onyx spent the night stuck on a ledge, but family members were nearby all night attempting to reassure him,” he said in the comments area.

Watch the video here:

This is how netizens reacted.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Students Training to Make Cow Dung Cakes, Netizens Reacts

A video of a lecturer at the reputed Banaras Hindu University teaching...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake in Kerala, Netizens Admire Her Courage

A video of a lady employee from Kerala's forest department saving a...
7 hours ago
Sohna Tu: Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt owned #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat 'Sohna...
14 hours ago
Resham comes out in support of SRK after alleged 'spitting' controversy

Actress Resham comes out in support of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan,...
1 day ago
Wordle Answer Today 7th February #233 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 233 that was released today, February 7,...
1 day ago
Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor in one frame

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

kim kardashian
3 mins ago
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the First Time Since They Were Linked Last Year

Pete Davidson has openly referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for...
Saree of potato Chips Packets
21 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Makes a Saree of potato Chips Packets Netizens Divided 

If someone were to compile a list of the most popular and...
Desi couple dances
28 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: a Desi couple dances to the Pushpa song Oo Antava During Varmala Ceremony 

The Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, continues to receive...
Saudi Arabia Flag
36 mins ago
Baqir praises Pakistanis living in KSA for supporting RDA

KARACHI: Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has proved to be a great success...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600