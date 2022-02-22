Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:04 am
WATCH VIDEO: Fearless Dog Barks Furiously at Leopard, Scaring Him Away

Fearless Dog

Is it possible for a dog to combat a leopard? Doesn’t that seem exceedingly unlikely? A video of a stray dog scaring away a leopard, on the other hand, has gone viral on social media. A dog is seen sleeping on a road in the video as a leopard tries to attack it. Instead of fleeing, the dog puts up a valiant struggle against the leopard by barking loudly at it. The dog maintains his position and continues to bark angrily at him, leaving the leopard with no choice but to return to the bush.

Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, published the popular undated video on Twitter. It appears to have been shot in a national park or wildlife refuge.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral, and many people were astonished by the dog’s self-assurance. Others, however, disagreed, claiming that the scenario would have been different if the fight had taken place in a forest.

“What a dearth of gaps!” The presence of the dog in the woodland region should be the topic of discussion here. “We shouldn’t encourage it by posting these films as a form of incentive,” one user stated. “If that leopard had been hungry, it would have been MORE aggressive than this,” wrote another.

Here are some reactions:

 

