Watch Video: Girl Outwits Loser Chor, and Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing 

A humorous video of a thief failing terribly is becoming viral on social media. The video was posted two days ago on Instagram by the page ‘nation.video.’ With over 28,000 likes, it has already gone viral. The footage shows two robbers in masks and helmets riding a scooter and stopping near a passing man. The burglar riding pillion tries to steal the man’s phone from his grasp. However, the man receives a phone call at that same moment, and the thief loses his opportunity. The man walks away, while the thief simply stands there.

The thieves then notice another ‘victim’ — a girl. The girl walks nonchalantly past the thief, oblivious to the fact that he is following her with the aim of stealing her luggage. This time, the pillion thief steals the girl’s bag. When the other thief arrives to assist him, the girl refuses to let go of her bag. During this time, the girl abandons the two robbers to fight over her bag, and she flees in their scooty. The two criminals are then seen sprinting after the girl in order to reclaim their scooty.

Despite the fact that the video is plainly produced and has a CCTV filter on, netizens found it quite amusing and poked fun of the so-called ‘chor’ in the comments area. Here are some of the responses to the post: