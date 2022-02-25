Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:52 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Video: Girl Outwits Loser Chor, and Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing 

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:52 pm
Watch Video

Watch Video: Girl Outwits Loser Chor, and Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing 

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A humorous video of a thief failing terribly is becoming viral on social media. The video was posted two days ago on Instagram by the page ‘nation.video.’ With over 28,000 likes, it has already gone viral. The footage shows two robbers in masks and helmets riding a scooter and stopping near a passing man. The burglar riding pillion tries to steal the man’s phone from his grasp. However, the man receives a phone call at that same moment, and the thief loses his opportunity. The man walks away, while the thief simply stands there.

The thieves then notice another ‘victim’ — a girl. The girl walks nonchalantly past the thief, oblivious to the fact that he is following her with the aim of stealing her luggage. This time, the pillion thief steals the girl’s bag. When the other thief arrives to assist him, the girl refuses to let go of her bag. During this time, the girl abandons the two robbers to fight over her bag, and she flees in their scooty. The two criminals are then seen sprinting after the girl in order to reclaim their scooty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Nation (@nation.video)

Despite the fact that the video is plainly produced and has a CCTV filter on, netizens found it quite amusing and poked fun of the so-called ‘chor’ in the comments area. Here are some of the responses to the post:

Read More

19 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Impatient Bride Rushes Out of Salon, Says Mera Dulha Bhag Jayega

We have seen several viral videos of women behaving charming or foolish...
22 mins ago
Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip-Sync to Veer-Main Zaara's Yahaan Hoon Song

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen a few...
27 mins ago
'Nobody Can Stop Russia,' Predicted Blind Psychic Baba Vanga! Vladimir Putin Will Rule The World!

Baba Vanga, dubbed the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," may have died 26...
58 mins ago
I had Botox and can now hardly open one of my eyes

Many people are turning to Botox in the hopes of retaining their...
2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral...
2 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rockstar Bride
6 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO : Rockstar Bride Breaks Into Bhangra on Dhol Beats, and the Internet Goes Crazy Over Her Swag 

Thumkas and entertaining dance performances are essential components of Indian weddings. Thankfully,...
Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets
7 mins ago
How to purchase Pakistan Vs Australia series Tickets

Pakistan Vs Australia series tickets have gone on sale. Both Lahore and...
Russia Ukraine crisis
10 mins ago
As the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens, this old photo of a couple wearing two flags goes viral

Russia-Ukraine Tensions that made headlines just a month ago have now erupted...
Kangaroo
14 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Kangaroo Kicks and Punches Man Attempting to Save His Dog, Too Funny 

The animal realm is fascinating, and wild and humorous videos of these...
Adsence Ad 300X600