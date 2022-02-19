Watch Video: Groom bursts into tears, When the bride walks in

A touching video of a groom falling down in tears at the bride’s entrance is going popular on social media. The bride, Aakansha Kariwala, shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Since the day I’ve known you, there hasn’t been a dull time… We’ve experienced several lifetimes in the last five years, and I can’t believe we’re on our way to eternity together. You’re my grin, and you brighten my day… Thank you for picking me every day and making my concerns disappear throughout the years, making me feel like the luckiest person on the planet. After 5 hard years, I finally got married, and it still feels fantastic, MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.”

Aakansha, the bride, wrote in her caption that they married after five years of dating.

The groom can be seen in the video looking dashing in a beige sherwani and taking a stride on stage as his bride enters the wedding venue under the phoolon ki chaadar. The groom wipes away his tears as he is overcome with emotion and love at seeing his wife, who is dressed beautifully in a crimson lehenga. The camera zooms in on the groom’s face, revealing him to be shedding joyous tears. The video concludes with the groom bowing for the bride so she can wrap the varmala around his neck.