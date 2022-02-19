Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 11:19 pm
Watch Video: Homeless Dadi Offers Money For Food Given to Her, Leaves Internet Heartbroken. 

A video has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens depressed. The video was uploaded on Instagram with an important message by the page ghantaa. “Take a look around you; someone may be in need of food.” “If at all possible, assist them,” the page’s caption added. With 1.47 lakh likes, the video has gone viral.

A man is seen in the video approaching an old homeless woman who is sitting beside a road. He then hands her a bottle of water, which she gratefully accepts. Then he hands her a bag of food, which she gladly takes. When she was given the food, she had the largest smile on her face and folded her hands in appreciation.

However, she proceeds to take out some cash knotted in the corner of her saree. The man, though, refuses to accept her money.

The majority of Instagram users who commented on the post stated the video made them cry, and some even said it brought tears to their eyes. It tears their hearts to witness anything like this, according to users. Here are some of the responses to the post:

 

