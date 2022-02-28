Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:40 pm
Watch Video: Hundreds of Ukrainians prevent Russian tanks from approaching Kyiv 

Russian tanks

On Monday, Russia’s military assault on Ukraine entered its fifth day, with fighting in the streets of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and troops moving closer to the capital, Kyiv. A video posted by the news agency AFP has gone viral on Twitter, showing hundreds of locals blocking the path of Russian tanks in northern Ukraine.

According to reports, Russian soldiers in tanks stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals in order to prevent them from proceeding towards Kyiv. This occurred on the outskirts of Koryukivka, in the Chernihiv region, where residents are obstructing the movement of Russian soldiers.

Watch the viral video below:

According to a private US-based company, satellite images taken on Sunday showed a large deployment of Russian ground forces, including tanks, moving in the direction of Kyiv, about 64 kilometres away.
Maxar Technologies Inc released images of Russian military vehicles in action. According to Reuters, the deployment spanned five kilometres.

