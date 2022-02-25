Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Impatient Bride Rushes Out of Salon, Says Mera Dulha Bhag Jayega

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:35 pm
Bride

WATCH VIDEO: Impatient Bride Rushes Out of Salon, Says Mera Dulha Bhag Jayega

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

We have seen several viral videos of women behaving charming or foolish before their nuptials during what we can term the longest shadi season ever, where we are continually bombarded with pictures of people attending weddings or getting married.

A video of one such bride goofing off before her wedding is becoming viral on social media. The footage was published on Instagram by the ‘_weddings pictures’ page. With over 75,000 likes, the post has gone viral.’

The bride can be seen in the video looking stunning in a magenta lehenga as she prepares for her big day. ‘Bas karo yaar mujhe aur ready nahi hona,’ she informs her cosmetics artists. The artists respond by claiming that she has yet to wear her kaleerein. However, the bride rushes out of the salon and quips, “Mera dulha wait kar raha hai, vo bhag jayega kisi aur ke sath.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral...
1 hour ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...
2 hours ago
Horoscope Today Feb 25, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 25: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
2 hours ago
Amar Khan or Aima Baig, who stole the show in a red-hot saree? 

From Amar Khan's trailer launch to Aima Baig's sister's nikkah, these two...
3 hours ago
Watch Shamita Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Such a boring day'

Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the...
3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan gives a shout out to girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Neema Paul
4 mins ago
Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip-Sync to Veer-Main Zaara’s Yahaan Hoon Song

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen a few...
Baba Vanga
10 mins ago
‘Nobody Can Stop Russia,’ Predicted Blind Psychic Baba Vanga! Vladimir Putin Will Rule The World!

Baba Vanga, dubbed the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," may have died 26...
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos
15 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos

Aiman Khan, the most adored gorgeous celebrity, is known for her breathtaking...
Islamabad vs Lahore Live
23 mins ago
Islamabad vs Lahore Live Score | IU vs LQ 2nd Eliminator Match | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Lahore Live: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in...
Adsence Ad 300X600