Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:49 am
WATCH VIDEO: In Florida, a crocodile smashes a van window and attempts to flee

A crocodile escaped from a van transporting reptiles to another portion of a zoo in Florida, USA. The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park shared a video of the entire event on Facebook after a passer-by filmed it. The video has received over 250k views on YouTube.

Workers called Karsyn McCreedy and Gen Anderson can be seen racing to capture the crocodile in the now-viral footage. The reptile had actually escaped from the van it was being transported in by shattering a glass. Fortunately, the women were able to capture the crocodile with the assistance of two additional males called Ryan and Donald. Jessica Star, a bystander, captured the brief footage.

The crocodile was subsequently safely transported to its new environment. “These is why we go through lengthy training and drills to prepare for situations like this.” We were transporting crocodilians to another area of the zoo earlier today. They were strapped down and loaded into our zoo vehicle. This animal smashed the van’s back window and dashed down the road. Our staff responded fast to recapture it and safely transport it to its new habitat. “There was never any real risk because the animal’s mouth was secured,” the caption of the post reads.

The authorities also praised the women who were successful in capturing the crocodile. “As well as tremendous GIRL POWER!” “With assistance from Ryan and Donald from maintenance, Karsyn (Reptile Keeper) and Gen (General Curator) recaptured it,” stated the message further.

Watch the viral video here:

https://fb.watch/bqiR5ROhKR/

Netizens hailed the women’s quick reaction to the whole situation and called it a great job.

“Great job in a situation that was really scary! Your handlers are the best,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Wow, just another reason to love St Augustine Alligator Farm.”

See the comments here:

 

