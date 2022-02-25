WATCH VIDEO: Kangaroo Kicks and Punches Man Attempting to Save His Dog, Too Funny 

The animal realm is fascinating, and wild and humorous videos of these magnificent species go viral on a daily basis. A fight between a human and a kangaroo is one such video that has piqued the interest of social media users. Notably, kangaroos are known for their vicious battles, frequently kicking and boxing their opponents. A kangaroo is seen attacking a guy in a viral video as he tries to defend his pet dog from him.

According to the footage, the man was taking his beloved dogs and family on a walk in the bush when they came across a kangaroo. As the dog flees when he sees the kangaroo, the guy approaches him to save his dog. The kangaroo, on the other hand, hits him and kicks him with his feet, causing the guy to collapse to the ground. Meanwhile, his family captures the amusing event on their phones and bursts out laughing.

This video was posted to the Instagram account nature27 12. ‘The man tried to save his dog from the kangaroo,’ the caption adds.

With over 3600 likes, the video has gone viral, amusing netizens. People are greatly entertained by the abundance of laughter emojis in the comment box.