Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:28 am

WATCH VIDEO: Man Drives Burning Truck to Safety, Netizens Praised

Burning Truck

Netizens are praising a man from Kerala for his prompt involvement, which averted a massive fire disaster. Kodenchery’s ‘Shaji Pappan’ gained popularity on social media after he drove a burning lorry to safety after the truck’s driver panicked and fled the scene. According to the commentary released accompanying the video, the incident occurred on Sunday in Kerala’s Kodenchery when a vehicle transporting straw from Wayanad caught fire.

According to the latest reports, the driver panicked and came to a halt at Kodenchery; however, an onlooker, Shaji Verghese, leapt inside the lorry and averted a major accident. The footage was published on Instagram by a person known as @kozhikottukaarofficial. The user described the entire situation in the description that was released alongside the video.

The fire brigade arrived quickly after the event and extinguished the flames. According to the caption, the straw may have caught fire due to a short circuit created by electric cables. In the footage, the man can be seen driving the lorry to the ground and manoeuvring it in such a way that the straw dropped on the ground and onlookers rushed for it.

 

 

