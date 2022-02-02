WATCH VIDEO: Man Drives Burning Truck to Safety, Netizens Praised

Netizens are praising a man from Kerala for his prompt involvement, which averted a massive fire disaster. Kodenchery’s ‘Shaji Pappan’ gained popularity on social media after he drove a burning lorry to safety after the truck’s driver panicked and fled the scene. According to the commentary released accompanying the video, the incident occurred on Sunday in Kerala’s Kodenchery when a vehicle transporting straw from Wayanad caught fire.

According to the latest reports, the driver panicked and came to a halt at Kodenchery; however, an onlooker, Shaji Verghese, leapt inside the lorry and averted a major accident. The footage was published on Instagram by a person known as @kozhikottukaarofficial. The user described the entire situation in the description that was released alongside the video.

REAL HERO SHAJI PAPPAN When the lorry with the straw caught fire in Kodancherry at #Kozhikode yesterday, the driver & assistant ran away. Shaji, a local, drove the burning vehicle from the populated area and shifted it to a nearby field. Video 👇🏾#reallifeheroes #kerala pic.twitter.com/4bwp5YnLfz — Vaisakh Aryan (@vaisakh_aryan) January 31, 2022

The fire brigade arrived quickly after the event and extinguished the flames. According to the caption, the straw may have caught fire due to a short circuit created by electric cables. In the footage, the man can be seen driving the lorry to the ground and manoeuvring it in such a way that the straw dropped on the ground and onlookers rushed for it.