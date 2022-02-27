Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet. The internet is in awe

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 10:45 pm
magic trick

WATCH VIDEO: Man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet. The internet is in awe

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The internet is a haven for content that can be bizarre or truly mind-blowing. And we’ve got just the video to prove it. A man can be seen performing a magic trick with a sachet of sugar in a video that has gone insanely viral online. It was shared on Twitter by the Overtime page and has received over 5 million views. The magic trick has elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens, and you should definitely watch it.

Jadon Ray originally posted the video on TikTok. The man can be seen in the 16-second video tearing a sugar sachet and pouring it into his left hand while holding the sachet in his mouth. He then tossed the sugar into the air and removed the sachet from his mouth. The man then magically poured the sugar back into the packet by pointing his right hand towards the sky as if attempting to catch it. Isn’t it fantastic?

“I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out,” reads the post’s caption.

Watch the viral video here:

 

The video elicited a flood of reactions from internet users. While some were taken aback, others claimed that the man performed the trick with a fake thumb.

“Lol, no, he’s got a fake thumb on.” He holds the thumb cap in his left hand and pours the auger inside before inserting his R thumb into the fake thumb. “Then he takes off the fake thumb and pours the sugar out of it,” a user commented.

“Yeah, I watched it a few times, even paused it, I have no idea how he did this,” another user said.

See the comments here:

Read More

2 hours ago
Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, says she's 'on the mend'

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed to her fans on Sunday that she has...
2 hours ago
World Record: An Iraqi man balances 18 eggs on back of his hand

According to Guinness, Ibrahim Sadeq took on the record in Nasiriyha, Iraq,...
3 hours ago
Watch: A shipwreck from the 1800s washes up on a beach

A 1800s shipwreck washed up on the beach of a North Carolina...
3 hours ago
Netizens Stunned: A man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet

In viral online video, a man can be seen performing a magic...
3 hours ago
I'm 46 years old and have successfully reversed my forehead wrinkles without the use of Botox

A woman claims that she was able to reverse the ageing process...
3 hours ago
I found my iPhone ten years after it went missing … my husband heard weird noises coming from our toilet

Nothing beats discovering something you thought you'd misplaced. We've all felt that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pak vs Aus
2 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia’s cricket team arrive in Pakistan after 24 years

Pak vs Aus: Australia arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for their first...
Avneet
2 mins ago
Avneet Kaur looks fabulous in her latest pictures

Avneet has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram, went viral on...
St Javelin
5 mins ago
Who is St Javelin? How Did She Become the Face of Ukraine’s Resistance During the War With Russia?

On social media, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an...
John Mulaney
9 mins ago
John Mulaney Hosts ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Pays Tribute to Ukraine

John Mulaney began his fifth season as host of Saturday Night Live...
Adsence Ad 300X600