WATCH VIDEO: Man performs a magic trick with a sugar sachet. The internet is in awe

The internet is a haven for content that can be bizarre or truly mind-blowing. And we’ve got just the video to prove it. A man can be seen performing a magic trick with a sachet of sugar in a video that has gone insanely viral online. It was shared on Twitter by the Overtime page and has received over 5 million views. The magic trick has elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens, and you should definitely watch it.

Jadon Ray originally posted the video on TikTok. The man can be seen in the 16-second video tearing a sugar sachet and pouring it into his left hand while holding the sachet in his mouth. He then tossed the sugar into the air and removed the sachet from his mouth. The man then magically poured the sugar back into the packet by pointing his right hand towards the sky as if attempting to catch it. Isn’t it fantastic?

“I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out,” reads the post’s caption.

Watch the viral video here:

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out 😵‍💫 (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2022

The video elicited a flood of reactions from internet users. While some were taken aback, others claimed that the man performed the trick with a fake thumb.

“Lol, no, he’s got a fake thumb on.” He holds the thumb cap in his left hand and pours the auger inside before inserting his R thumb into the fake thumb. “Then he takes off the fake thumb and pours the sugar out of it,” a user commented.

“Yeah, I watched it a few times, even paused it, I have no idea how he did this,” another user said.

See the comments here:

Nah, Unk the Real Deal,

he been keeping people Stunned for Awhile! pic.twitter.com/HJzJVICKDC — 1up (@21_GunSalute) February 26, 2022

Only thing I can think of is someone off camera handing him something 🤔, you should never assume someone isn't helping during slight of hand. Dude's good, watched many times following each hand, this is the only time it appears out of site. pic.twitter.com/5juRfzkTS3 — Orange and White (@MJediStarkiller) February 25, 2022

Lol, no, he is wearing a fake thumb. He cups the thumb cap in his left hand and pours the auger inside, then places his R thumb into the fake thumb. Then takes the fake thumb off and pours the sugar out of it. — @wolftrainer09 (@wolftrainer09) February 25, 2022