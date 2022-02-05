Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am
WATCH VIDEO: ManLooking at Mobile Phone, Falls On Delhi Metro Tracks

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:19 am

We are always glued to our phone screens. However, it has the potential to be devastating at times. In one such case, a video that went viral on social media showed a guy falling on the metro train tracks in Delhi while gazing at his phone. The man was focused on his phone while walking on the platform and ended up on the tracks, losing his footing.

The man can be seen fighting to get up in the next shot, while other Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) members hurry to rescue him. Fortunately for him, the workers were on the platform directly across from him. They climbed down onto the rails and pushed him back up onto the platform just in time for a metro train to arrive. Fortunately, the man, Shailender Mehta, 58, got only minor bruising to his leg and no serious injuries.

The event occurred on Friday at the Shahdara metro station in the national capital’s northeast. “A male customer who was distracted by his phone while strolling on the platform level stumbled and fell on the metro track from platform number 1.” “CISF QRT team Constable Rothash Chandra intervened quickly and got down on the metro track and pulled the said passenger out of the track, prior to the arrival of a metro train,” said a CISF statement.

