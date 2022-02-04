Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:52 pm
WATCH VIDEO: Meteorologist Mother Carries Her Daughter on-air. The Internet Loves it

Meteorologist Mother

If you’re in desperate need of a pick-me-up, this video will undoubtedly do the trick. An sweet video of a meteorologist holding her 3-month-old daughter in her arms while giving the weather forecast on-air has gone viral. It’s just too adorable to pass up, and you should certainly check it out.

According to the Daily Mail, Rebecca Schuld, a meteorologist from Milwaukee, was working from home due to the pandemic. When her daughter Fiona woke up from her sleep, she was all set to deliver the weather report for CBS 58 news.

Rebecca told Yahoo Life, “I was just minutes away from making my next weather report, and my baby had just woken up.”

“I proceed to my green wall. I’m holding her, and our producer says, ‘Oh, your baby, is she going to show up?’ I was convinced she’d behave because she’d just taken a lengthy nap, so I knew she’d be content. “I said, ‘Sure!'” she continued.

“She’s ready. “She’s got one of her big thick blankies here for the chilly weather that’s coming tonight,” Rebecca stated on-air.

The video quickly became popular after being shared online, with over 11k views. Netizens were overjoyed and couldn’t get enough of the adorable video.

“I’m grateful to the network for allowing her to bring her baby.” “A true family feel,” one person commented.

“Congratulations, Rebecca!” said another. Fiona, your kid, is gorgeous, and her first television appearance went well.”

See the comments here:

 

 

The 42-year-old meteorologist rushed to Facebook to express her gratitude for the outpouring of love and praise.

“I am very honoured, humbled, and astounded that so many people and news organisations have shared this! Spreading a little joy in this difficult-to-navigate world. Even for someone like me. “Could we just have a group embrace right now?” reads the post’s caption.

Take a look:

Metrologist mother

 

 

