Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Monkey’s Cute Reaction to Magic Trick

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm
Magic Trick

MEXICO: Magic tricks not only amuse humans and children, but they also appear to astonish clever animals.

A Tik Tok video recently went viral in which a monkey in a zoo was shown being “flabbergasted” after a magician performed some tricks for it while visiting the zoo. And the monkey’s expressions, which were captured on video, have pleased netizens.

Maximiliano Ibarra, the magician, was visiting Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo and planned to do a basic vanishing trick in front of the monkey.

The monkey, a Japanese macaque, didn’t seem to notice the zoo visitor at first, but when Ibarra made the leaf “vanish” by running his palm over it, the creature’s jaw dropped wide in amazement.

When Ibarra reapplied the leaf, the monkey began racing up and down its enclosure, covering its mouth with its hands, indicating that it was “too amazed” by the feat.

The amusing video has nearly two million views on TikTok, where it was first uploaded last week. Since then, it has expanded over social media.

Read More

2 hours ago
Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to Deepika for rocking her look

Deepika Padukone is presently promoting Gehraiyaan, her forthcoming flick. Not only has...
2 hours ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
2 hours ago
Complete List of Public Holidays in 2022

The Federal Government just announced a detailed list of all public and...
3 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID 19 cases, as well as its latest variation Omicron, are...
3 hours ago
Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with husband and her pets

Urmila Matondkar's followers still adore her, despite the fact that she is...
3 hours ago
Tanzanian influencer Nails the Hook Step of the Saami Saami Song

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer recently took an interest in the 2021...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit
8 mins ago
Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit

Ayesha Omar is one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz...
PSL Points Table 2022
21 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi:  Check the...
Bella Hadid
23 mins ago
Bella Hadid is the new Queen of TikTok

Bella Hadid can officially add TikTok devotee to her widespread portfolio of...
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures
25 mins ago
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures

Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600