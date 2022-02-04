WATCH VIDEO: Monkey’s Cute Reaction to Magic Trick

MEXICO: Magic tricks not only amuse humans and children, but they also appear to astonish clever animals.

A Tik Tok video recently went viral in which a monkey in a zoo was shown being “flabbergasted” after a magician performed some tricks for it while visiting the zoo. And the monkey’s expressions, which were captured on video, have pleased netizens.

Maximiliano Ibarra, the magician, was visiting Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo and planned to do a basic vanishing trick in front of the monkey.

The monkey, a Japanese macaque, didn’t seem to notice the zoo visitor at first, but when Ibarra made the leaf “vanish” by running his palm over it, the creature’s jaw dropped wide in amazement.

When Ibarra reapplied the leaf, the monkey began racing up and down its enclosure, covering its mouth with its hands, indicating that it was “too amazed” by the feat.

The amusing video has nearly two million views on TikTok, where it was first uploaded last week. Since then, it has expanded over social media.