WATCH VIDEO: New video shows moments before Woman Jumps off Carnival Cruise Ship

A new video shows a lady arguing with cruise ship security just moments before allegedly jumping off a balcony and disappearing into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

Three security guards on the Carnival Valor are seen holding the obviously distressed woman’s arms behind her back. Despite what some people claimed, she was not handcuffed.

She can be heard yelling the name ‘Alicia’ as guards assist her up a set of stairs and off the pool deck following an alleged hot tub incident.

The 32-year-old woman apparently broke free from the guards and leapt off the ship’s eleventh storey into the ocean shortly after being brought off the deck.

Her leap was not captured on video, but passengers informed Fox 8 that she slammed the edge of the boat before landing face first in the ocean.

Passengers are seen running to the ship’s stern as the crew throws life jackets and flares to identify the ship’s position in the ocean. According to the passengers, the woman vanished shortly after.

The woman and her husband were on a five-day trip to Mexico on the Carnival Valor, which left New Orleans on Saturday. The Coast Guard’s search for the woman has subsequently been halted.

JUST IN: New cell phone video shows the moments before and after a woman was held by security and jumped from a Carnival Valor balcony: https://t.co/SA68KjjVP7 pic.twitter.com/Bqf455Usnj — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) February 17, 2022

‘She was taken out of the hot tub by security.’ ‘When they arrived to take her into jail, she was evidently furious and went over the barrier,’ witness Kim Barnette told WAFB.

‘Security tried to calm her down, and she was aggressive toward them,’ passenger Emil Avenarius told Nola.com.

‘Because she was combative, they had to restrain her.’ She broke free and flipped over the side.’

Avenarius, a retired cop, claimed another eyewitness told him she witnessed “blood and jerking gestures” after the woman went overboard.

‘She said, ‘that looked like a seizure,’ and I said, ‘that may have happened with the head injury.’

According to US Coast Guard officials, the incident occurred when the ship was at sea on its way back to New Orleans from ports of call in Costa Maya and Cozumel.

The woman drowned around 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, about 150 miles off the coast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Crew members attempted to pinpoint her location, and the ship circled for many hours until the Coast Guard assumed command of the search-and-rescue mission.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Carnival Valor seemed to resume its trip and dock in New Orleans.

The Coast Guard, aided by its aircraft, searched for nearly 2,514 square miles for 14 hours until calling it quits at 5:37 p.m. on Thursday.

‘The decision to cease a search-and-rescue operation is never taken lightly,’ said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, Command Duty Officer at Sector New Orleans, to Fox 8.

‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.’

Carnival states that its care staff is assisting the woman’s husband and family.

It is unknown if the couple’s family members were onboard the ship with them.

Meanwhile, the Valor, which carries 2,980 passengers and 1,180 staff members, appears to have set sail on its next excursion, a four-day cruise to Mexico.

According to CruiseMapper.com, the ship departed New Orleans around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and is due to return to port on Monday morning.