WATCH VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Flaunts Baby Bump, Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Dholida

Viral Video : Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is generating a lot of hype online ahead of its February 25 premiere. Many people are now replicating Gangubai Kathiawadi’s iconic and emotional lines, as well as dancing to its music, on the internet. A video of a pregnant woman dancing to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s song Dholida has gone viral.

Abbey Singh, who is expecting her second kid, is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. The Modern Singhs is the couple’s Instagram feed, where they frequently share pieces from their lives. Abbey, dressed in a blue floral dress, can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she dances to the folk tune in the video. Despite being pregnant, the woman expertly imitates Alia Bhatt’s dance routines, complete with appropriate expressions.

“The moment I saw this trend, I knew I had to do it – I love the energy of @aliaabhatt – this will be our final dancing reel of Mini Singh still inside my stomach – I can’t wait to have her dance with me one day!” the video captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Money & Abbey Singh (@themodernsinghs)

The video quickly went viral, and many people fell in love with her cute dance. Users poured heart and love emojis and provided encouraging words. “How are you so beautifully awesome!!!” commented one user. Lots of love, pretty mama.” “You get five stars since you did your best Gujarati garbo, keep it up girl,” said another. “Take care of yourself, abbey, and best wishes for little singh,” commented a third. I’m excited to see her. Money Singh, you’re also fantastic.”