WATCH VIDEO : Rockstar Bride Breaks Into Bhangra on Dhol Beats, and the Internet Goes Crazy Over Her Swag

Thumkas and entertaining dance performances are essential components of Indian weddings. Thankfully, the days of brides wearing a bashful expression and sitting coyly in one corner on their wedding day are long gone. Brides are now bringing about much-needed social change by breaking down age-old stereotypes. One such video, which shows the bride having fun before her wedding by performing bhangra to dhol beats, has gone viral.

The video shows the excited bride, clad in a wedding lehenga, showing off her lively and excellent bhangra moves while really enjoying herself. “Not your typical bride, who wants this much confidence?” asks the video’s caption.

The bride, Ayushee, also posted the video to her Instagram account with the message, “I always wanted to bring my own baarat.” P.S. I’m not a bashful bride.”

The video has received millions of views and 168,752 likes. People are adoring the bride’s wild dance, as evidenced by the abundance of heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Others were also aback by the bride’s ability to perform such an enthusiastic dance while wearing a thick lehenga.