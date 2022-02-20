Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:45 pm
Saree clad

WATCH VIDEO: Saree-clad 62-yr-old woman climbs one of the toughest peaks of Western Ghats

If you believe that becoming older slows down the human body, Nagaratnamma, 62, from Bangalore, is come to show you wrong. Nagaratnamma conquered one of the Western Ghats’ most difficult peaks, and her film is not only stunning but also incredibly inspirational.

The video, shared on Instagram by Vishnu, shows Nagaratnamma climbing to the top of Agasthya Koodam, a hill in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli District. She can be seen using a rope to reach the summit. And that isn’t all. The daring 62-year-old is seen wearing a saree!

So, if you’ve ever grumbled about walking too much on a hike, Nagaratnamma’s spirit will energise you.

“One of the highest and toughest hiking peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range. This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bangalore. This was her first trip outside Karnataka. She said for the last 40 years after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now, since her children have all grown up and settled down, she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experiences for all those who watched her climb,” read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vishnu (@hiking_._)

Netizens reacted enthusiastically to the video. After seeing her mount the difficult summit, people couldn’t believe their eyes. Many people have written on how excitement is all that is required to achieve anything.

