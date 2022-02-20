WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet’s air hostess dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida. 

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess, has become an internet phenomenon after winning the hearts of netizens with her dance videos inside airline cabins and airports. With her latest dance video to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida song, the happy and perky air hostess has captured a lot of attention once again.

The video, which Uma posted to her Instagram account, shows her dancing to a song from Gangubai Kathiawadi while dressed as an air hostess. Uma hits the hook step of the song wonderfully, and her sweet smile at the end will make you smile as well.

“Dholida trend in the aircraft,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

The video has received over 2 million views and several reactions. Uma now has a consistent follower count of 754k, and a major portion of them couldn’t stop admiring the dancing video.

Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada perform the song Dholida. Kumar wrote the song, which was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is set for release on February 25.