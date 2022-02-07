Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Students Training to Make Cow Dung Cakes, Netizens Reacts

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Cow Dung

Students Training to Make Cow Dung Cakes, Netizens Reacts

A video of a lecturer at the reputed Banaras Hindu University teaching students how to manufacture ‘upala’ has surfaced on Twitter (cow dung cakes). Notably, BHU recently hosted a workshop in which Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, head of the social science faculty, taught students how to manufacture ‘upala’ (cow dung cakes).

Prof Kaushal demonstrates how to produce cow dung cakes and discusses the many benefits it has in everyday life in the video. He claims that these dung cakes might be utilised for ‘havan’, puja, and as a fuel for cooking. He went on to say that students will be visiting communities and teaching people how to create cow dung cakes, and he encouraged the government to make plans for marketing products made from cow dung. BHU tweeted the video, announcing a session at the University’s Integrated Village Development Centre.

Watch viral video here:

.The video has gone viral, and many people have responded with memes and jokes. Some argue that people in villages already know how to manufacture cow dung cakes, whilst others argue that universities should be places of higher learning rather than learning how to make cow dung cakes. “I thought it was a sarcastic tweet,” one user wrote. Oh my God.”

Read More

22 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 7th February #233 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 233 that was released today, February 7,...
1 day ago
Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Shashi Kapoor in one frame

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
1 day ago
Sharmila Tagore recalls old memories with the legend Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
1 day ago
Dananeer Mobeen celebrates one-year of her viral video 'Pawrihoraihai'

Dananeer Mobeen is the popular pawri girl who rose to immense recognition...
1 day ago
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
1 day ago
‘I’m no longer a lesbian,’ Amna Ilyas makes a shocking revelation

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas is considered one of the boldest...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challange 
3 mins ago
Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challange 

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat "Sohna...
Snake
9 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake in Kerala, Netizens Admire Her Courage

A video of a lady employee from Kerala's forest department saving a...
QG VS LQ
12 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators won by 7-wicket against Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators won by 7-wicket against Lahore Qalandars in...
20 mins ago
Prince Charles, Camilla are perfect royals and praised as ‘ideal’ partners

Following the Queen's statement that the Duchess of Cornwall might one day...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600