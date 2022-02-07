WATCH VIDEO: Students Training to Make Cow Dung Cakes, Netizens Reacts

A video of a lecturer at the reputed Banaras Hindu University teaching students how to manufacture ‘upala’ has surfaced on Twitter (cow dung cakes). Notably, BHU recently hosted a workshop in which Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, head of the social science faculty, taught students how to manufacture ‘upala’ (cow dung cakes).

Prof Kaushal demonstrates how to produce cow dung cakes and discusses the many benefits it has in everyday life in the video. He claims that these dung cakes might be utilised for ‘havan’, puja, and as a fuel for cooking. He went on to say that students will be visiting communities and teaching people how to create cow dung cakes, and he encouraged the government to make plans for marketing products made from cow dung. BHU tweeted the video, announcing a session at the University’s Integrated Village Development Centre.

Watch viral video here:

.The video has gone viral, and many people have responded with memes and jokes. Some argue that people in villages already know how to manufacture cow dung cakes, whilst others argue that universities should be places of higher learning rather than learning how to make cow dung cakes. “I thought it was a sarcastic tweet,” one user wrote. Oh my God.”

