Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:49 pm
Watch Video: The video of Air India flight landing in London during Storm Eunice goes viral  

Air India flight

Two Air India planes landed successfully at Heathrow Airport in London, UK, despite the severe winds of Storm Eunice, which is sweeping northwestern Europe. Due to Storm Eunice, hundreds of flights were cancelled. On social media, a video of one of Air India’s planes landing in the middle of a storm has gone viral. Netizens are extensively disseminating the video and complimenting the pilots for their skillful flying in such adverse conditions.

Big Jet TV, which live-streams plane landings and take-offs at Heathrow, broadcast the landing, with commentator Jerry Dyers describing each and every movement of the Air India flights.

Kiran Bedi posted a video of the landing on Twitter with the caption, “Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice.” “Congratulations to the excellent AI pilot.”

The Air India flights landed at Heathrow airport on Friday afternoon, according to media reports. The AI-147 flight from Hyderabad was piloted by Anchit Bhardwaj, and the AI-145 flight from Goa was piloted by Aditya Rao.

 

