Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:44 am
WATCH VIDEO: TikToker harassing wild elephant in Sri Lanka sparks outrage

harassing wild elephant

There is no shortage of clout-chasers on the internet, particularly on TikTok. One example is a person who attempted to scare an elephant away by driving too near to the wild animal while filming the entire episode. The shocking footage from Sri Lanka has enraged internet.

The TikTok video, submitted by user @shashikagimhandha, depicts the moment the vehicle came upon a wild elephant on a road late at night. Instead of waiting for the animal to pass, the driver charged at it, shining the vehicle’s powerful floodlight at it.

Visibly terrified, the animal begins to back off, but the guy continues to drive towards it, even as the helpless creature continues to trumpet in distress and attempts to seek sanctuary behind a tree.

After Poorna Seneviratne (@PoornaSenev) published the video on Twitter, it didn’t take long for it to spark an online outcry. “You need to be totally annihilated if you don’t have an ounce of brains to recognise that this is absolutely filthy and terrible,” Seneviratne added. “DO NOT risk and disturb wildlife for foolish social media views,” he said online, tagging prominent figures as well as official government handles.

 

 

 

Soon after, people denounced the video and demanded that the individual in question be prosecuted. Following a collaborative effort, people discovered the perpetrator’s Facebook profile as well as the number of the jeep while tagging the police.

According to the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka (WNPSSL), the information of the occurrence have been given to the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) for action.

“Not the first time this has happened in SL and it’s time we stop this playful behaviour… let the animals live peacefully,” Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena tweeted.

“This is completely inappropriate behaviour.” People like these should be blacklisted and barred from entering any parks or wild regions,” remarked another online user.

 

