19th Feb, 2022. 11:27 pm
Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

19th Feb, 2022. 11:27 pm
Cockpit

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Kansas, after a rowdy passenger caused a commotion on board. According to reports, the man attempted to surge into the cockpit and open the plane’s door as the plane took off from Los Angeles International Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport. According to the airline, the passenger was subdued by the crew and others onboard.

Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington was diverted to Kansas City in the middle of its voyage, where it was greeted by law authorities. “An irate person exhibiting erratic conduct… was eventually controlled by our crew and with the assistance of other passengers,” the airline stated in a statement.

Passengers posted recordings of the commotion on board the flight, which apparently dropped 30,900 feet in less than eight minutes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation acknowledged the occurrence and said in a statement that the passenger had been arrested and that the investigation was “ongoing.”

According to a fellow passenger who witnessed the incident, a man attempted to enter the cockpit and open a plane door. According to the witness, a flight attendant responded by hitting the man over the head with a coffee pot.

Flight attendants have reported an increase in rowdy passenger encounters during the epidemic, with many involving verbal and physical abuse from passengers who refuse to wear masks.

