Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Kansas, after a rowdy passenger caused a commotion on board. According to reports, the man attempted to surge into the cockpit and open the plane’s door as the plane took off from Los Angeles International Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport. According to the airline, the passenger was subdued by the crew and others onboard.

Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington was diverted to Kansas City in the middle of its voyage, where it was greeted by law authorities. “An irate person exhibiting erratic conduct… was eventually controlled by our crew and with the assistance of other passengers,” the airline stated in a statement.

Passengers posted recordings of the commotion on board the flight, which apparently dropped 30,900 feet in less than eight minutes.

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation acknowledged the occurrence and said in a statement that the passenger had been arrested and that the investigation was “ongoing.”

According to a fellow passenger who witnessed the incident, a man attempted to enter the cockpit and open a plane door. According to the witness, a flight attendant responded by hitting the man over the head with a coffee pot.

Here is a video of our flights path as we descended from 30,900 feet in less than 8 minutes as we spirals passengers struggled to hold the man. Everyone on the plane thought it was the end for everybody #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/uqlSCJlhRQ — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

Flight attendants have reported an increase in rowdy passenger encounters during the epidemic, with many involving verbal and physical abuse from passengers who refuse to wear masks.