WATCH VIDEO: US Dad Ricky Pond and an Assamese influencer excite fans with a dancing performance on Teri Baaton Mein

Ricky Pond, the dancing father of the United States, has published a new video on Instagram, which includes a desi element. This time, Pond has partnered up with Smita Dutta, an Assamese influencer living in Washington. The couple was spotted dancing to a 2004 hit that is currently trending on Instagram.

The video, which was shared on Ricky Pond and Smita Dutta’s Instagram accounts, shows them shaking a leg to Raghav’s song Teri Baaton Me. Many netizens are already doing dance reels on Instagram using the hit song from the album Storyteller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

The video has received over 54k likes and numerous compliments. While some expressed their admiration for the dancing video, others remarked on how well the couple executed the routine.

For the latest Trending News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending News on bolnews.com