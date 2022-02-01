Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 10:05 pm

WATCH VIDEO: US Dad Ricky Pond and an Assamese influencer excite fans with a dancing performance on Teri Baaton Mein

Teri Baaton Mein

Ricky Pond, the dancing father of the United States, has published a new video on Instagram, which includes a desi element. This time, Pond has partnered up with Smita Dutta, an Assamese influencer living in Washington. The couple was spotted dancing to a 2004 hit that is currently trending on Instagram.

The video, which was shared on Ricky Pond and Smita Dutta’s Instagram accounts, shows them shaking a leg to Raghav’s song Teri Baaton Me. Many netizens are already doing dance reels on Instagram using the hit song from the album Storyteller.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

The video has received over 54k likes and numerous compliments. While some expressed their admiration for the dancing video, others remarked on how well the couple executed the routine.

 

